Twitter Users Taking Over #ProudBoys With LGBT Love

Stand back and stand by as said by Donald Trump to the “Proud Boys” a recognized hate group is now getting taken over by the gay community thanks to Star Trek star George Takei. "What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine," Takei wrote.

Trump during last week’s Presidential debate with Joe Biden refused to condemn white supremacy. The “Proud Boys” group was established Gavin McInnes who runs Vice Media in 2016. The group has been designated a hate group by the advocacy group Southern Poverty Law Center.

Please share your love story with us and Twitter #ProudBoys.

Remember love always beats hate.