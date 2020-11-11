US Hits Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations Amid Virus Surge

NEW YORK (AP) -- The U.S. has hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November.

The grim milestones Tuesday come amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.

The new wave appears bigger and more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer _ and threatens to be worse.

Deaths are climbing again, reaching an average of more than 930 a day.

However, experts say medical and testing advances give them reason to believe the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time.