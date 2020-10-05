Each year on October 31st the streets are filled with little trick or treaters going house to house to gather as much candy as possible on Halloween night.

While this appears to be innocent fun it could also be dangerous if are not aware of your surroundings and have a sex offend in your neighborhood.

Parents if you are going to take your child out trick or treating on Halloween night it is very important that you have the necessary tools to ensure not only the safety of your children, but for you as well.

The Department of Public Safety urges you to go to their website as it will give you an updated map of sex offenders that could live potentially in your neighborhood or surrounding area.

Here's how it works:

Once you access the website you will be able to enter your own address and it will display known sex offenders that reside in your neighborhood and provide rankings of how dangerous they could be.

H - High

M - Medium

L - Low

This is also available on your Android or Apple mobile devices as it will display not only their names, but their address and proximity of known sex offenders in your area.

Have a fun and safe Halloween!