Viral Obituary From East Texas Blames Trump for COVID-19 Death

Jefferson, Texas is making headlines all over the nation. No, it isn't because of the delicious BBQ at Joseph's Riverport, it's because of a scathing obituary that an angry widow wrote. David W. Nagy died at the age of 79 due to complications of the Novel Coronavirus.

Nagy's widow, Stacy Nagy didn't hold back when she told the public about her late husband's painful death caused by COVID-19 and how her husband died alone without family by his side.

“Family members believe David’s death was needless. They blame his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people, on Trump, Abbott, and all the politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives.” wrote Stacy Nagy.

The blistering obituary went on to scold people in her community for their lack of concern and refusal to wear masks. Mrs.Nagy called out “ignorant, self-centered and selfish people” in her community who disregard advice and suggestions from medical professionals and insisted on “believing their ‘right’ not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people.”

Stacy Nagy has been interviewed by several news outlets and stands by the obituary she wrote. She's angry that she lost her husband, and wouldn't you be angry too?