Walk Up Coronavirus Testing Site In East Texas

The number of positive tests of coronavirus continues to increase in East Texas.

The Joint Information Center of Smith County, City Of Tyler and NET Health continue to update East Texas each Tuesday and Friday with the latest number of cases of coronavirus within the community and these numbers continue to increase. As of the last report, there were 499 positive cases of COVID-19 in Smith County with 202 of them being active cases.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As the number of cases continue to increase here in East Texas, we must remember to do the following to not only protect ourselves, but to protect others as well:

practice safe social distancing guidelines with 6 feet separation

wear mask while in public places

wash our hands often

use hand sanitizer

cover our coughs and sneezes

avoid touching our face

If you are experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 you are encouraged to seek medical attention at a local hospital.

If you feel you have been exposed to the coronavirus, you may be tested for free at one of the walk up testing sites that will be set up this week. The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be providing free walk up COVID-19 testing for anyone with or without symptoms.

Testing will take place at the following location:

June 30th, July 1st and 2nd

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

St. Peter Claver Catholic Church

615 W. Cochran St.

Tyler

Provided testing is free and does not require advance registration. If you are going to be tested, you must have access to a telephone because testing results will be returned with a phone call or text.

We must all do our part to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. If we follow the recommendations we can slow it down.

Lucky Larry