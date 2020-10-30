Walmart Pulls Guns and Ammunition From Store Displays Ahead of Election Week

Walmart is pulling guns and ammunition from their in store displays, but that does not mean that you can't buy them.

When Walmart initially announced that they were going to be pulling guns and ammo from their store displays, it caused a huge reaction from gun advocates. Second Amendment supporters everywhere failed to read passed the headline, and see that Walmart would still be selling guns, they would just not be on display.

After gun advocates stopped looking through their sites and realized that Walmart was not trying to take their guns, the big question became why? Why would Walmart pull all of their guns and ammo from store displays? The answer is pretty simple, and I think it's a smart move considering the state of affairs our country is in right now.

Walmart announced that they would be pulling the guns and ammo from store displays to keep customers and employees safe in case of civil unrest after the election. To put it bluntly, they locked up all the guns in case there is rioting and looting by one side after the election results were announced. Walmart officials gave the following statement about the move.

We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers

Only about half of the Walmart stores sell guns currently, including a handful in Michigan.

I know that this is one of the most contentious elections in memory. I know that the politics of the times have made it hard for anyone to stay completely sane. I just hope that we are all reasonable enough to not resort to violence no matter how the election turns out.

