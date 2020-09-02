When Are the 2020 ACM Awards?

The 2020 ACM Awards are right around the corner, and you can watch live from the comfort of your own home.

Initially announced for Sunday, April 5, in Las Vegas, the 2020 ACM Awards were delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They are now set to take place on Sept. 16, 2020 at 8PM ET. This year's ACMs will broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, as in most previous years. Expect performances from the Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

The 2020 ACM Awards will once again air on CBS, the longtime network home for country music's biggest party. Keith Urban is slated to host in 2020 from the Opry House in Nashville.

Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen are among the acts slated to perform at the Grand Ole Opry House during the broadcast, joining previously announced 2020 ACM Awards performers including Tim McGraw, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, among others.

