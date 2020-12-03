Will Movie Theaters Survive The Latest News From Warner Bros.?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Movie theater owners in Lubbock and throughout the United States couldn't have been happy with the news released by Warner Bros. on Thursday. The studio announced that they will send the entire slate of 2021 films to HBO Max and movie theaters.

The move to send new release movies to HBO Max is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of when movie theaters across the United States will re-open. Warner Bros. is sending one film this year to both theaters and HBO Max, Wonder Woman 1984, which prior to the pandemic was expected to bring in a ton of money. Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on December 25.

Warner Bros. movies that will be sent to HBO Max and theaters include The Suicide Squad, The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, and many more.

The move can't be welcome or good news to local theaters who have taken huge financial hits during the coronavirus pandemic. Movie theaters have had to adapt, like Premiere Cinemas in Lubbock which is offering private theater rentals.

Those are great, but nothing beats a major blockbuster movie like Godzilla vs. Kong.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that one Warner Bros. executive believed the plan would work well for all involved.

"It allows us to do a global release and a national release in what we think is going to be a checkerboarded theatrical market place for the bulk of 2021," Emmerich told THR. "We think where theaters are open, and consumers can go, that a lot of people will choose to go to the theater, especially for big movies."

Personally, I can't wait for the big blockbuster movies to be back in theaters. I think some movies are fine streaming at home, but nothing can beat a great action movie on the big screen with a tub of buttered up popcorn. It's just a different experience.

I understand why Warner Bros. is doing what they are doing. I just hope the theaters can handle another subpar year in 2021. I know I'll be back at the theaters as often as possible.