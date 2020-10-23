Would You Do It All Again Knowing What You Know Now?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As we rock out this weekend with wall to wall '80s hits on KVKI's Feel Good '80s weekend, I can't help but get nostalgic. I was in high school in the late '80s, early '90s and this music feels like coming home!

But it makes you wonder, if given the chance, would you do it all over again if knew then what you know now? I'm not sure that I would. Back in our day, bullying stayed at school instead of following you home via social media. Things were a lot simpler. All I can say is thank goodness camera phones didn't exist at the time.

When eulogizing his father, President George W. Bush said, 'I once heard it said that the idea is to die young as late as possible.' Truer words have never been spoken. If I could go back in time knowing what I do now though, I would prove that youth is wasted on the young! If you can’t look back and see that you could have done better with the knowledge that you have now, you haven’t lived or learned what life is all about. We were made to fail, learn, recover, teach, and die. Live forever by being remembered for your kindness.

Would you go back to your teen years in today's world? I'd love to hear what you have to say. One thing is for sure, we had way better music;)