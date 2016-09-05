Go Outside, You Live in TX!
Luna moths can only be found in North America and they're all over Texas if you know where to look.
it turns out Tyler is ranked pretty high in crime with a rate of 44 per one thousand residents. In fact, 91% of communities in Texas have a lower crime rate than Tyler.
From bad parking lot etiquette to four-way red lights to lack of curfew enforcement, these are always making our days feel longer.
With Macy's leaving in 2017 a large retail space will become available, but which department store will fill it?
Trace Adkins will bring his numerous hits to Tyler in August to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Starting today, the 58th Annual Azalea and Spring Flower Trails are officially open.
Crystal City, Texas is known as the "Spinach Capital of the World". There is a festival every year and a statue of Popeye in front of City Hall.
This past Wednesday, several offices in Houston got some break time to snuggle with some piglets for some smiles and to help out a 4-H group.
Downtown Tyler is a cultural and artistic hotspot, and one of the coolest spots is tucked away just north of the square at the Discovery Science Place Museum.
A Mount Pleasant school bus carrying members of the boys track and field team rolled over Thursday evening near Talco in an accident that also involved an 18-wheeler and a third vehicle, according to information provided by the Mount Pleasant Tribune, KLTV, citizens of Titus County, and passers by of the accident.
The Tribune reported at 1:39 a.m. Friday that the accident on United States Highway 271 killed Mount Pleasant girls track assistant coach Angelica Beard and seriously injured six other people. Beard was following the boys bus in a sedan, but the girls track team’s bus was several miles behind the incident.
KLTV reported the 18-wheeler’s driver, Bradley Ray Farmer of Missouri, died as well. The rig drifted into a lane of oncoming traffic, the bus driver avoided a collision but lost control, and the rig collided with the sedan driven by Beard.
The Tribune denoted six people were flown by helicopters to Tyler for treatment. Hospitals nearer to the scene are treating victims as well.
On Wednesday Marshall Police Department issued a warning to the public about a more advanced version of credit card skimming devices than usual.
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, went for a checkup on their growing baby on Thursday morning (March 23), and the doctor confirmed that they're indeed having a girl.
Come out to Lindsey Park in Tyler for a unique and fun event to benefit Pets Fur People.
Carrie Underwood was joined by her son, Isaiah, during a recent workout at the gym.
When old photos pop up, or the even more rare video of this era, it's worth checking out. But it also brings up questions of are you related to anyone in the video? Or do you recognize any of the landmarks? Watch the video and let us know.