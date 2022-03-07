2022 ACM Awards Performers: Full List

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Kane Brown and Chris Young are among the latest-announced performers for the 2022 ACM Awards. They join a list of country performers that includes Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and Thomas Rhett.

Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Brittney Spencer, Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny will also take the stage. Host Dolly Parton will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will perform two songs to open the show.

There will be 20 total performances at the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7. A full list of known performers with songs is available below.

The Academy of Country Music announced its first round of performers on Feb. 15 — a group that included Chris Stapleton, Ballerini and more. Parmalee and Blanco Brown are billed to perform together during the show. The two acts had an unlikely megahit with their No. 1 duet, "Just the Way," in 2021 and — in a surprise twist — their ACMs performance will feature Brooke Eden, a country mainstay who had a breakout year last year.

Another big breakout act, Breland, will take the ACMs stage. He's featured on Dierks Bentley's current single, "Beers on Me," alongside New Male Artist of the Year nominee Hardy but will sing "Praise the Lord" at the ACMs. In another superstar team-up, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce will take the stage together. They've performed together several times in recent months, thanks to their duet "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," which they co-wrote, and which appears on Pearce's ACM Album of the Year contender, 29: Written in Stone.

The ACM Awards take place on March 7 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. For the first time ever, they will not air on a major TV network, but rather stream live on Amazon Prime Video in an uninterrupted, commercial-free two-hour broadcast. Parton will co-host the show with the reigning ACM New Male Artist and New Female Artist of the Year, Allen and Barrett.

2022 ACM Awards Performers:

Breland and Thomas Rhett, “Praise the Lord”

Brothers Osborne, "Skeletons"

Brothers Osborne and Brittney Spencer, "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'"

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Chris Stapleton + special guest, "Watch You Burn"

Chris Young, “Raised on Country”

Chris Young + Mitchell Tenpenny, “At the End of a Bar”

Dolly Parton + Kelsea Ballerini, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans”

Eric Church Medley

Gabby Barrett + Jimmie Allen, "Viva Las Vegas" and "Let's Go To Vegas"

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"

Jordan Davis + Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Kane Brown, “Leave You Alone”

Kelly Clarkson, "I Will Always Love You" (Tribute to Dolly Parton)

Lady A

Luke Bryan, “Up” (pre-taped)

Maren Morris, "Circles Around This Town"

Parmalee, Blanco Brown and Brooke Eden, “Just the Way”

Thomas Rhett, "Slow Down Summer"

Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like," + "AA"

