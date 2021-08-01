We know that change can be hard, and yes, there is a new morning team starting today on 101.5 KNUE.

We are Billy & Tara in the morning and excited doesn't even come close to how fortunate both of us feel to have the opportunity to start each day with you listening to the best new country and talking about what matters to us here in East Texas.

You've heard Tara Holley on the radio here in East Texas and on KNUE for years. Billy Jenkins is new to East Texas, having moved here just about a month ago.

It's pretty simple--we want to make your mornings better by chatting about what's going on in our community, while we listen to all of the best new country. We'll be giving away lots of prizes so make sure you have the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded.

What's the Reason For Making the Change on the Radio?

As East Texas continues to grow, we want to do more to support our local businesses. We also want to do more to give back to our community. A live and local morning team is going to help accomplish this goal. We know you care about what's going on here in East Texas so that will be our primary focus!

We Want YOU to be Part of This Morning Team With Us

Billy & Tara in the morning isn't about them, it's about you, and what's going on around you. If you see something strange on your way into work take a picture and send it to us through our app or through social media. If you need help with a problem, reach out. We would love to discuss your topic and get feedback from East Texans.

Just know we are here for you. We appreciate you giving us a chance, and know we will always be shining the spotlight back on East Texas with Billy and Tara in the morning on 101.5 KNUE.

