6 Valentine’s Day Gifts She Will Actually Love

I'm not going to lie, chocolates and flowers are great, but they mean more when it's not Valentine's day. I hate cheesy teddy bears, when am I ever going to use those? How much did you pay for these inflated flower prices right now? Do you want to know what is actually romantic? Buying her a gift she will actually use or eat. I do believe that a heart-shaped pizza is romantic as hell.

If you're the couple who still buys gifts for each other on Valentine's day, here are some gifts she will love and use on the regular. From cleaning out her car to buying her a weighted blanket. Here are the items she will actually love.