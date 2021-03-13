You may recognize Keith Urban, the co-host of the 2021 ACM Awards, and you may even know one or two of his songs and who he's married to. But do you know how wife Nicole Kidman saved him?

Urban was a first-time awards show host at the 2020 ACM Awards, and he had to wait for it. The ceremony was pushed from April to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the gig extra challenging for him. But the "Blue Ain't Your Color" hitmaker has been winning Nashville stages for nearly 30 years, even if he's only spent 20 at the top of radio airplay charts, so he's an old pro.

In 2021, Urban is hosting the ACM Awards for a second time, with Mickey Guyton as his co-host. The two performed together during the 2020 event -- a standout moment from the socially distanced show.

Even the most dedicated fan of the Australia native won't know all eight bits of trivia in the below quiz. Urban's hobbies, his childhood nickname, how he kept himself fed upon moving to America and what Kidman did that forever banished his previous addiction are all part of the multiple-choice test.

If you can get six right, we'll call you an expert. If you get all eight? Well, you have to tweet us about it.

