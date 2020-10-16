10 Actors Who Almost Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

There’s a lot that goes into making a movie, but the stars are front and center. Hollywood’s most beloved movies would be a lot different if their lead actors decided to pass on their roles. Can you imagine Titanic with Matthew McConaughey and Gwyneth Paltrow? Believe it or not, that was a possibility.

While the success of a blockbuster isn’t solely in the hands of its stars, the right combination of actors can turn a movie into a box office sensation. But before that happens, the actors must agree to accept their roles. And sometimes, that’s a difficult process.

Here are 10 actors who almost passed on their iconic movie roles.