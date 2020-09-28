Audio Test That Can Tell Your Age
Since I wear headphones daily I have a huge fear of losing my hearing. I already hear from my fiance that I am hard of hearing, but the truth is he is a mumbler. There still is a constant fear that my hearing is going bad. How can you tell? A hearing test of course.
There's an audio test from 2013 that's been made popular again through social media. Of course, this is not an actual test that you need to take seriously. Unless if you're in you're mid-twenties and can't hear the 3rd test.
The hearing test is on YouTube and it's the perfect screening tool for people. Thank you to AsapSCIENCE for putting this genius video together. My dog Olive freaked out with the sounds. Turns out her hearing is in tip-top shape!
- 1st test: 8000 Hz. Average age of people who should hear this: All
- 2nd test: 12,000 Hz. Average age of people who should hear this: under age 50
- 3rd test: 15,000 Hz. Average age of people who should hear this: under age 40
- 4th test: 16,000 Hz. Average age of people who should hear this: under age 30
- 5th test: 17,000 Hz. Average age of people who should hear this: under age 24
- 6th test: 18,000 Hz. Average age of people who should hear this: under age 24
- 7th test: 19,000 Hz. Average age of people who should hear this: under age 20