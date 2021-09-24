Brett Young Announces Christmas Album With Maddie & Tae, Darius Rucker + More

Brett Young has cut eight well-known Christmas songs with his favorite friends and vocalists to create Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.

The new collection is scheduled for Oct. 22 and includes versions of "White Christmas," "The Christmas Song," "Silent Night" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Fans who pre-order will get this Sam Fischer collaboration as a grat-track. It was also released digitally on Friday (Sept. 24).

Maddie & Tae, Darius Rucker, pop-country singer Colbie Caillat and producer Dann Huff are among the other artists joining Young on these holiday songs. All but "Silver Bells" are a partnership — contemporary Christian singers Phil Wickham and Chris Tomlin are two more who share vocals on this holiday EP.

Big Machine Label Group

While the album drops in October, a television special featuring all of the listed performers will come later in 2021. CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends is slated to air in the coming weeks, according to a press release. Of the project, Young says he was looking to do something a little different with each song and let the lo-fi sound of "Silver Bells" lead the way.

Currently Young is headlining the Weekends Tour, with dates into December. Maddie & Tae and Filmore have joined him for the run.

Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics Tracklist:

1. “Silver Bells”

2. “White Christmas” feat. Colbie Calliat

3. “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire)” feat. Phil Wickham

4. “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” feat. Dann Huff

5. “Silent Night” feat. Chris Tomlin

6. “Let it Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” feat. Maddie & Tae

7. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” feat. Darius Rucker

8. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” feat. Sam Fischer