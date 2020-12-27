After nearly a year stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many country fans are craving a sunny post-quarantine getaway, and Brett Young's got just the thing. The singer has announced a four-day festival in one of his favorite cities — Palm Springs, Calif. — called Caliville Weekend.

Set to take place in the summer of 2021, the Caliville Weekend will take place just a couple of hours away from Young's own hometown of Anaheim, Calif. The festival also takes its name from his patented "Caliville" musical style, a blend of country music with a breezy, R&B-influenced West Coast sound.

"Bringing us all together for a weekend in one of my favorite places in the world is definitely a dream come true for me," Young explains. "I can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned for them next summer!"

While the singer hasn't unveiled the full schedule yet, the inaugural Caliville Weekend promises a busy four days full of music and fun in the sun. Young has curated a schedule full of wellness activities, pool parties, and special surprises — and of course, there will be live music every day.

Ticket packages for the Caliville Weekend are on sale now, and include room accommodations, a hotel takeover, and entrance to Young's headlining show, among other amenities. Payment plans are available, and tickets are 100% refundable. The event will take place June 18-21, 2021.

But before we get to summer 2021, the holiday season is still in full swing, and Young's getting in on the musical Christmas spirit. While he's not releasing a full holiday album this year — even though he'd like to someday — he did share his own spin on "Silver Bells."