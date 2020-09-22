Falls County's Sheriff was arrested Monday on multiple assault charges.

According to a report from our news partners at KWTX, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman,48, was arrested by the Texas Rangers on Monday for felony assault on a public servant, sexual assault, and misdemeanor official oppression.

As it turns out Scaman, is really a Scum Man.

Multiple co-workers of Scaman have alleged sexual harassment by the Sheriff, but it was only after an unsealed indictment by a Falls County grand jury on Monday morning that he was charged.

Here's a timeline of Ricky Scaman so that we can all be on the same page.

1996 - Criminal Justice career begins as a Jailer at the Falls County Sheriff's Office

2005 - Scaman begins as trainee for TABC in Waco

2012- Scaman files a lawsuit against Larry Pamplin, Trent Pamplin, and Alan Steen for Tortious interference with Scaman's right to seek elected office, Tortious interference with Scaman's business relations, and lastly for Slander and Libel

2012- Scaman loses the Falls County Sheriff’s Race

2016- Scaman wins the Falls County Sheriff's Race

2017- Scaman’s former assistant chief deputy, Nanci Anderson, files a complaint with the Texas Workforce Commission

2018- Nanci Anderson files Federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and discrimination.

2018- Former dispatcher and jailer Shirley Lynn Boger, alleges in a Texas Workforce Commission complaint that Scaman called her into his office on more than 20 occasions and licked her face, groped her and sexually assaulted her.

2019- Both lawsuits from Boger and Anderson are settled and dismissed

2020- A five-count indictment against Scaman from a grand jury was unsealed, alleging the sheriff sexually abused a female city employee in Marlin. The woman said Scaman grabbed her breasts or genitals, sexually harassed her and made unwelcome advances. A second woman, an employee at the Falls County Jail, also told investigators the sheriff had sexually harassed her and made unwelcome advances in April.

Scaman was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday around 3 PM with a bond of $195,000. Shortly after 8 PM, Scaman was released from the Bell County Jail.

The attorney for Shirley Boger released the following statement to KWTX Monday evening.

“Sheriff Scaman has repeatedly abused his position of power and violated the public trust," said attorney Ryan Johnson. "I hope and pray that his victims can find justice and that Falls County will finally stand up for those who have been mistreated by Scaman.”

A lawsuit copy of Ricky Scaman vs Larry Pamplin, who is also a former Falls County Sheriff, details Scaman's achievements. One that I find particularly humorous is an award for integrity.

"He doesn't do something because he has the right to do so, he does what is right."

Based on the information I've gathered, I have to say that I disagree.

What are your thoughts? Does Scaman seem reliable and honest to you?