In Texas we've known for the better part of a decade that Cody Johnson was destined for the world's biggest stages. I recall in '11 he opened up a show at a tiny club in East Texas called Electric Cowboy, the club is no longer is with us, and there's a good chance it's because he blew the roof off of it that night.

His set time began at 8 p.m., the capacity of the club was around 1,000, but there were probably 75 people when he took the stage. Wanna know how many of those people came to listen to Cody Johnson? Every single person there.

I've been to countless concerts, but to this day I've never seen more people unnecessarily squished into a smaller area. They were smashed up against the stage like they were watching Garth Brooks.

That's what Cody Johnson does. I wish I had video of the night, it was special.

Even then, as an up-and-coming artist cutting his teeth, he was connecting with people. And that's a talent he has that has never faded. Whether performing for 75 people at a club in East Texas, or for a few million on national television.

This morning Cody Johnson's "Till You Can't" picked up the CMA for Video of the Year. Tonight the same song was named Single of the Year at the CMA Awards, and for folks who've been cheering for him for the past 14 years, we know that there's not a single person, or band, more deserving.

