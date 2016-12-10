Love is in the air, and we're celebrating the best way we know how — with country music's cutest couples!

There is no shortage of love in country music. We all know — and adore — the love between country power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. And who could forget those who are a couple both professionally and personally, like Thompson Square or Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town?

But these couples are just the top of the heart-shaped cake. This photo gallery includes Luke Bryan, Justin Moore and many more.

See Country Music's Best Love Stories: