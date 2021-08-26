Plenty of stars, across many genres, have sang songs about dogs: There's Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog," the Beatles' "Martha My Dear," Cat Stevens' "I Love My Dog" and many more. But perhaps no genre is as flush with songs about man's best friend as country music.

Whether they're sing about loving their dog or losing their dog, adventuring with their dog or missing their dog, country artists have made songs about dogs into a sub-genre all its own. These are songs you can turn to when you want to laugh, cry or just think about your furry BFF.

Below, take a listen to The Boot's 10 favorite country songs about dogs. We think you'll be surprised to see which song is top dog -- sorry, we had to! -- on this list: