Put a country singer next to their mama to see just where they get it from. So many of these stars look like mom, although not all of them are twinsies.

Country's biggest stars always have a place in their heart for dear ol' Mama. Many of these moms have supported their sons and daughters on their road to fame, whether that included stints on American Idol or just moving to Nashville to try and make it.

They've inspired songs, as is the case with Brantley Gilbert's "Indiana's Angel," and they add great value to music videos, which Carrie Underwood learned when she put her mom, Carole Underwood, in "Mama's Song."

They even make great awards show dates! Jake Owen calls his mom a "hottie," and we can't disagree — it's easy to tell where he gets his charming good looks.

See pictures of Tim McGraw, Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott, Chris Young, Taylor Swift and several more with their No. 1 lady: Mom.

