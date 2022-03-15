Craig Morgan will recount some of his life's most memorable stories — many of which fans haven't yet heard before — in a new memoir, God, Family, Country: Soldier, Singer, Husband, Dad — There's a Whole Lot More to Me.

In the book, which is coming out in hardcover, ebook and audiobook via Blackstone Publishing, Morgan will share his life stories. Many of those come from his country career, but others come from parts of his life that fans know less well, such as his time in the military. For example, according to a press release, the book details the time he worked as an undercover agent in Thailand fighting sex trafficking, and another story focuses on his experience as a soldier in Panama working alongside the CIA.

Of course, no Morgan memoir would be complete without a look into his country music success. He'll look back on hits like "Redneck Yacht Club" and "That's What I Love About Sunday," plus the viral success of "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost," a song that Morgan wrote about his grief surrounding the death of his son, Jerry.

Morgan wrote God, Family, Country with NY Times Bestselling author Jim DeFelice, and he also narrates the audiobook version. The book is due out on Sept. 27.

In the meantime, the country star is continuing to explore new pursuits: He's one of the celebrity contestants in Beyond the Edge, a CBS reality show that will take stars from all corners of the entertainment business into the jungle, testing their survival skills in the name of supporting the charity of their choice. For Morgan, that's Operation Finally Home, a nonprofit that builds and modifies homes for veterans and first responders. Beyond the Edge premieres on Wednesday (March 16).

One of this co-stars on the show is Lauren Alaina, another country singer who is also an author. Alaina recently released a book of her own, called Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: