Cross Lake Killer Update; Mother Caught Near Texas State Line

UPDATE: 3:42 PM

Our source with the Shreveport Police Department has informed us that the 8-year-old boy is in "very serious condition with life-threatening injuries". He's currently at Oschner LSU Health.

UPDATE: 3:04 PM

At approximately 2:30 PM, state police arrested the children's mother near the Texas state line. She was driving a grey Dodge Caravan, and had one child in the car with her at the time of the arrest. Her name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL:

An arrest has been made following one of the most heartbreaking days in Shreveport-Bossier history.

By now, everyone in Shreveport-Bossier knows about the tragic situation that unfolded on Cross Lake today. While information is still coming in, here's what we know so far. Earlier today, a mother reportedly stopped her Dodge Caravan on the Cross Lake Bridge and threw two of her children off the bridge, and into the water below. According to unconfirmed reports, those two children were an 18-month-old girl, and an 8-year-old boy. The 18-month-old girl was found dead in Cross Lake. The 8-year-old boy was found alive and was taken to a nearby hospital. It was believed that a third child was also thrown off of the bridge, but the latest reports state that the third sibling was found safely at school.

Hours later, we can now confirm that the mother has been arrested. She was found and taken into custody as she was near the Texas state line. At this point, it's unclear which agency made the arrest.

