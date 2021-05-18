‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Trailer: Ben Platt Reprises His Broadway Role

The first trailer for Universal's Dear Evan Hansen is here. Ben Platt reprises the title role in this adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The movie is directed by Stephen Chbosky, who is best known for writing and directing The Perks of Being a Wallflower, based on his coming-of-age novel of the same name.

Watch the trailer below, which brings back Platt in his iconic blue polo and arm cast:

From the looks of the trailer, Dear Evan Hansen will remain faithful to its emotional source material. The story follows the socially anxious high schooler Evan, who writes letters to himself per an assignment given to him by his therapist. Things get out of hand when Evan’s classmate Connor gets a hold of one of his letters, and later commits suicide with Evan’s letter in his pocket. Connor’s family believes Evan was their son’s only friend, and Evan plays along to gain acceptance from them.

Platt is joined by Julianne Moore in the role of Evan’s mother, Heidi Hansen. Colton Ryan is Connor, and Kaitlyn Dever plays Zoe, Connor’s sister. The rest of the ensemble cast is rounded out by Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Amandla Stenberg, and Nik Dodani.

Dear Evan Hansen arrives in theaters on September 24, 2021. Due to an arrangement with the nation'’ major movie theater chains, the film will be able to move to Premium VOD after only 17 days.

