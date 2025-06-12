(KNUE-FM) In my opinion, it's not far-fetched to understand that even for Texas natives like me, in a state as vast and diverse as the Lone Star State, there may be many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.

Get our free mobile app

Whether you like to travel alone or head out with friends or family, if you adore exploring Texas's fantastic, natural beauty on foot, by bike, kayak, or otherwise, you ought to check this place out.

Where Is Devil’s River State Natural Area?

When I think about places like that, I think of places like THIS.

Devils River State Natural Area, not terribly far from Del Rio, Texas.

This remote mountainous park is filled with beauty. It boasts a gorgeous river, canyons, and mountain and bike trails. It's about 90 minutes north of Del Rio and almost four hours west of San Antonio.

READ MORE: Sorry, Texas — I’m Not Eating Your Strangest ‘Delicacy’

What Makes the River So Special?

Let's talk about that beautiful river. Did you know it is one of the most pristine, crystal-clear, spring-fed rivers in Texas?

Check out this video from Texas Parks & Wildlife about this lesser-known Texas gem:

A Dark Sky Sanctuary in Texas

Something else I wasn't aware of that makes me want to plan a visit even more?

Devil's River State Natural Area is designated as an International Dark Sky Sanctuary. (Sounds like something out of a sci-fi novel, quite frankly. One with happier undertones, that is.)

A Dark Sky Sanctuary means that if you want to feel like you and Mother Nature are one, this is one of those perfect places to do just that.

What Can You Do at Devil’s River?

Whether you want to camp out with the family, bike or hike the trails, or swim and/or fish in those stunningly lovely rivers, as mentioned earlier, you have options.

Dolan Falls: The Hidden Waterfall

One of the natural attractions that has piqued my interest the most is the GORGEOUS waterfall nestled within this glorious wilderness.

Dolan Falls offers those willing to trek into the wilderness a 15-foot cascade that "tumbles down moss-covered rocks into the water below, and it's truly a sight to see," according to Onlyinyourstate.com. They also shared synoptic instructions on how to get there:

First, you'll have to embark on the one-mile hike from the parking lot to the river. Then, it's another half-mile paddle downstream to the river, and the current is often fast-flowing and treacherous.

That sounds slightly dangerous. However, if you're an experienced paddler/hiker/explorer, it sounds like it is definitely worth the effort.

Here's a quick look at some of the incredible beauty awaiting would-be explorers:

Devils River State Natural Area: One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You've Likely Never Experienced Whether solo or with the family, if you're into exploring the natural beauty of Texas by foot, bike, kayak, or otherwise, you oughta check this place out. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

How about some other fantastic Texas road trip ideas?