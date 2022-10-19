East Texas Authorities Need Your Help To Identify These 7 Suspects

Get our free mobile app

East Texas law enforcement is always on patrol keeping a watchful eye out for any unusual activity in our community. It's not always an easy job, policing is a hard job and one that takes patience, especially when it comes to solving crimes. Solving a crime is sometimes easy and other times detectives rely upon the public to help them identify a suspect.

Thanks to video surveillance, detectives can often get a picture of a suspect or vehicle but can't quite get the right identity. Thanks to social media, when detectives can't positively identify someone they'll post up pictures or videos from a crime or of the suspect and ask for the public's help in identifying them. And sometimes they know who they are, but just can't locate them.

Let's help out our local law enforcement and help them identify some of these suspects.

We're going to be helping out Lindale Police, Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers and Smith County Sheriff's Office and hopefully identify these suspects.

If you recognize anyone - DO NOT try to apprehend them or tip them off - call your local law enforcement office or the responsible agency and report what you know. You can remain anonymous and sometimes a reward could be offered in certain cases.

Lindale Police Department needs your help in identifying three individuals.

The police department is not releasing information in this case at this time. However, they are looking for three individuals. One suspect has a distinguishable tattoo on his face and hands and the other two seemed to be in good spirits.

Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers have two cases they need help with.

The first case involves the burglary of a building on United Flight 93 Street. In this case, they are looking for two suspects driving a 2018-2021 VW Jetta.

The second case involves a theft at a local business. Authorities have only the vehicle to go on in this particular case at this time. It is described as a red or burgundy 1999-2007 Ford F-250.

Smith County Sheriff's Office is looking for this man.

Kendrick Bell is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the post on Facebook. He is suspected of shooting a victim by firing several rounds into the victim's car where he was seated. Bell is considered to be armed and very dangerous.

Smith County Sheriff's Office Smith County Sheriff's Office loading...

These individuals are suspects and are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Unbelievable, 73 People Went To Jail In Smith County Last Weekend Each weekday the Smith County Sheriff's office releases a list of people booked into the Smith County Jail from the previous day or weekend. After receiving the report today (Monday, October 10th), it seemed as if law enforcement in and around Smith County, Texas were performing their jobs quite well last weekend.

43 People Enjoyed A Staycation At The Gregg County Jail Last Weekend These suspects in the following Gregg County Sheriff's Office mugshots are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. While some may remain behind bars today, others have posted bonds and are hopefully on the right path now and will correct the mistakes of their past.