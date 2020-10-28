Fredericksburg Teacher Arrested for Improper Student Relationship

Teachers and students should not have romantic or sexual relationships, but some teachers conveniently forget that rule.

According to a report from our news partners at KWTX, a Fredericksburg High School Spanish teacher, Michelle Sendlein, 39, was arrested on charges of an improper teacher-student relationship.

The Fredericksburg Standard reports that Sendlein has resigned since being arrested. A parent overheard an alarming conversation among students, and reported the incident to police. Authorities then determined that Sendlein had been communicating with students through text over social media.

“After further investigation it was learned that another student who had previously graduated had sexual relationships with the teacher,” police said.

The former student reported that the relationship went back to 2019.

Fredericksburg ISD Superintendent Jeffrey L. Brasher, Ed.D. released the following statement:

"On October 27, 2020, the Fredericksburg Police Department arrested Michelle Sendlein after an investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with one or more Fredericksburg ISD students. The District has been cooperating with law enforcement in the context of the investigation. Michelle Sendlein has resigned her employment with the District as an FHS teacher. Fredericksburg ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jeff Brasher said today that the District will continue to fully cooperate with the criminal investigation: “The safety of our students is our highest priority.”