George Jones' songs are among the most iconic in the history of country music. The singer was a vital part of the fabric of country music for more than five decades.

Despite a host of personal troubles that plagued him throughout most of his adult life, Jones created a recorded legacy that is virtually unrivaled in country music. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he kept evolving and having hits well into his later years. He served as not only an inspiration, but a mentor to many of country's biggest stars, taking a personal interest in future generations of country music.

The Boot celebrates Jones' enormous legacy with this list of the Top 10 George Jones Songs: