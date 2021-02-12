These are the people that GoFundMe was created for, not those who mistake Gorilla Glue for hairspray.

This story just continues to get better, and in a time like this, we all can use this type of good news. For those who have somehow missed this incredible story, Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine became heroes to many around the country when they helped save a kidnapped girl. The two are sanitation workers for Pelican Waste, and during their route, they came across a car that matched an Amber Alert sent the day before.

They both knew they couldn't sit idly by while a little girl needed their help[. They pulled their garbage truck sideways on the wrong side of the highway in order to block the car while they dialed 911.

Soon, police arrived and discovered it was indeed the car they had been searching for. Quickly, they not only arrested 33-year-old Michael Roy Sereal and charged him with serial kidnapping, but they also retrieved the unharmed 10-year-old girl from the car and returned her to safety.

Had it not been for these two heroes, who knows how this story would have ended. Thankfully, due to their heroics coupled with the fast-acting police department, we know this story has a happy ending.

Now, those who were touched by this story and the actions of Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine, want to give something special to our Louisiana heroes. There is now a GoFundMe page set up for the two, with a goal of raising $10,000. As of this writing, they are less than $3,000 away from that goal!

For more information, click HERE.