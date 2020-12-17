Gwen Stefani recently relaunched her pop career with the song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." Still, it's clear that her fiancé, country star Blake Shelton, is rubbing off on her when it comes to Western wear.

That's how it looks in the latest candid snapshots of the celebrity couple shared by Stefani on Instagram. The frequently duetting pair might have originally met on the set of The Voice, but judging by these photos, it sure looks like they've found their true calling together down on the farm.

As pointed out by People, in a pic Stefani posted on Wednesday (Dec. 16), the singer stands by her man while wearing a hyper-color cowgirl outfit. That includes hot pink boots, a green and black Western-type shirt and a white cowboy hat. The two pose together outdoors, leaning against a wooden bridge that looks to be located in some sort of woodsy backyard area.

Shelton appears much more dressed-down, but he still gives off plenty of cowpoke vibes with his no-nonsense ensemble. He's shown donning a pair of blue jeans and a plaid, button-front shirt.

A similar shot of the pair, albeit taken in a selfie-style, also found its way to Stefani's Instagram Story. In that portrait, Shelton stands in the same place he was before, but Stefani gives an even bigger grin as she appears to hold the camera to capture herself and her companion.

Gwen Stefani's Instagram Story

As if that weren't enough to illustrate Stefani's country-fication, another snapshot found on her Instagram at the same time shows her leaning against a vintage truck as she holds the reins to a beautiful white pony. The animal's mane boasts an arrangement of different colored flowers.

Stefani's "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" emerged earlier this month (Dec. 7), and it points to an upcoming fifth solo album from the singer and No Doubt frontwoman. But it almost didn't happen. As she tells Zane Lowe of Apple Music, she "never really was planning to record new music. I mean, I fantasized about it, but I was also, like, I don't know. I always think about artists that I loved growing up, and I think I want to listen to the songs that I like that they did. And that's nostalgic for me. Do you know what I mean? I don't seek new music from them. So something about that made me feel like why should I do it?"

Thankfully for listeners, she did do it. Now, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" exists as another catchy earworm that can sit nicely beside her duets with Shelton, such as "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You."