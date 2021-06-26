Jana Kramer Calls Out Online Trolls Who Say She’s Not a Single Mom

Jana Kramer turned to social media to respond to some online trolls who have attacked her, claiming she is not a single mom in the wake of filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Mike Caussin.

The actress and country singer posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Thursday (June 24), looking very serious and somewhat worn and tired. She accompanied the photo with a long post admitting that she has been feeling like she's "at the brink of one of those mommy meltdowns" and she's just been trying to relax.

"Also I read a pretty nasty site that people were hating on me because I said I was a single mom so apparently I’m not allowed to say that," Kramer writes. "But I am single. I am a mom. But to further drive my point home, I looked up the definition and it’s a parent who has the kids more than 50%. So to that website of mean trolls you don’t know me, so don’t be mean. Come over for a glass of wine and then judge me all you want after u get to know me and my single momness."

Kramer married Caussin on May 22, 2015, in Charlottesville, Va. They welcomed their first child, daughter Jolie Rae, in January of 2016, and separated shortly afterward after Caussin was reportedly unfaithful to his new wife with multiple women. He sought treatment for sex addiction, and the couple later reconciled and welcomed a son, Jace Joseph, in November of 2018.

The couple shared their struggles openly via their Whine Down podcast, as well as in a relationship book they wrote together. Kramer revealed that she was filing for divorce on April 21, and she accuses Caussin of adultery in her legal filing. She is seeking primary custody of their children.

