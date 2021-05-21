Jimmie Allen to Sing National Anthem as Fans Return to Indy 500

Jimmie Allen will spend Memorial Day Weekend in Indianapolis, Ind., for the 2021 Indy 500. He'll be performing the National Anthem ahead of the 105th running of the car race.

As per tradition, Allen will deliver a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the IndyCar drivers called to their cars to begin the race. The singer follows Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, the Eli Young Band's Mike Eli and Danielle Bradbery, all of whom -- along with a few others, all from Nashville's Big Machine Label Group -- came together to perform the National Anthem at 2020's Indy 500.

“The National Anthem is a signature pre-race moment," says IMS President J. Douglas Boles, "and this year’s rendition carries extra meaning as we prepare to welcome fans back to the Indy 500 and honor our frontline heroes." Indeed, 2020's race was run without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Indy 500 will take place on May 30. Tickets for the race are still available, and NBC will be broadcasting the event beginning at 11AM ET.

Allen's mainstream country music career began with an historic feat -- he was the first Black artist to launch a career in country music with two consecutive No. 1 hits -- and he has continued to deliver. In April, Allen won New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, and he's still going full-speed ahead. He's announced a picture book, My Voice Is a Trumpet, which is due out in July, and a brand-new festival in his hometown, Bettie James Fest, set for August.