Kane Brown's daughter Kingsley caught the dance fever prior to the singer's show in Dallas on Sunday (Oct. 17).

The nearly 2-year-old can be seen on stage during soundcheck, getting down in a big way as Brown's band works through a song. Kane is standing close by, shaking alongside his little girl.

Baby Kingsley is wearing a cat ear/pink headphones combo that's sure to be the new trend for toddlers across America.

Brown's wife Katelyn isn't shown in this video but she's no doubt nearby, perhaps even filming Kingsley dancing. Since their daughter was born in Oct. 2019, the couple have been pretty generous with pictures, video and stories of their little girl. One month ago, Brown shared this candid picture, taken outside of a tour bus:

Brown is currently on the Blessed & Free Tour with Jordan Davis and Restless Road. The fall and winter trek includes planned stops at every NBA basketball arena, plus venues in Kentucky and Las Vegas. Chase Rice will trade spots with Davis beginning in January. The tour wraps in February.

Earlier this month, the Browns celebrated their third wedding anniversary — a moment they recognized on Instagram. Katelyn Brown shared an adoring post of her and her husband, adding "Happy anniversary to my world ! I love you more everyday! Could not ask for a better husband or father."

"Here’s to many more years and memories together xoxo"

The Dallas show closed a good week for Brown. In addition to his wedding anniversary, he also celebrated being one of CMT's Artists of the Year at a ceremony in Nashville. He performed Randy Travis' "Three Wooden Crosses" during the show.