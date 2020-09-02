Kelsea Ballerini has re-recorded her song "Club" in a more subdued style. The stripped-down version leads a new album of reimagined Ballerini tunes arriving later this month. Fittingly, the effort is called Ballerini, and it's the counterpart to her album from earlier this year, Kelsea.

Indeed, the forthcoming Ballerini will contain all the same songs — and in the same track order — as Kelsea. The difference will be in the tunes' presentations. Each will portray a completely different approach from the singer who calls the new album "the other side of the same story."

Listeners can get a sample of Ballerini's more low-key side with the reworked "Club" featured above. Rolling Stone described the fresh rendition as a "starkly different" treatment of the "ebullient, radio-ready" Kelsea bop. Directly below, check out an album trailer for the Ballerini album.

The singer explains the two album's distinct identities like this: "Kelsea is glitter: bold and effervescent and dreams that are boundless. She's who I want to be. While Ballerini is emotional, vulnerable, soft: observes her surroundings and chooses her words carefully. She's who I am."

Ballerini is scheduled to appear on the Late Late Show James Corden to promote her new album on Sept. 14. After that, she'll perform her current single, "Hole in the Bottle," during the 2020 ACM Awards, where she'll be singing from Nashville's famous Ryman Auditorium. Ballerini is also up for the annual country music ceremony's Female Artist of the Year award. The 2020 ACM Awards will air Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS.

Ballerini arrives Sept. 11.

Black River Entertainment