Larry King Passes Away at 87

Today the world mourns the loss of legendary TV and radio host Larry King who passed away at the age of 87.

According to CNN, His son, Chance, confirmed King's death Saturday morning.

A statement from his verified Twitter account:

With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

He was hospitalized on Jan 2 for COVID-19.

This is a developing story.

