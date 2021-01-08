Michael Gibson’s Five Favorite Marvel Movies

It seems like a lifetime since we've been able to sit in a theater and enjoy our favorite Marvel character kick butt on screen. I got to looking at my Blu-Ray collection last night and I need to add just three movies to have the full Marvel Cinematic Universe in my collection. I figured this was a good time to sit down and list my five favorite movies from the MCU. In no particular order, here they are and why I like these more than others.

1. Iron Man

Yeah, we've all heard it, "It was the beginning." "It was the one that started it all." But I was actually naïve enough at the time to not realize what was starting with Iron Man. I wasn't 100% versed in the Iron Man comics. I knew enough to know enough if that makes sense. One of my favorite things about Iron Man was how accurate they got his suit. Usually movies like this "make their own vision". Director John Favreau took the source material to heart. Plus, Iron Man is just a good movie. It's one I can always go back too if I can't decide on something to watch.

2. Captain America: The First Avenger

So, I'm biased to the Captain America movies because Cap has always been one of my favorites comics, next to Spiderman and Fantastic Four. Captain America: The First Avenger was a perfect origin story for the Sentinel of Liberty. Chris Evans has done a perfect job embodying the spirit of what Captain America is in the comics. My only complaint was the use of Red Skull. He was great in the first movie. But he is one of the greatest villains in Marvel comics. I wish they could have kept him around for future Cap or even Avengers movies. Despite that, Captain America: The First Avenger will always be a top pick.

2. Captain America: The Winter Solider

This, to me, is the best movie so far in the MCU. Action packed, many surprises and great story, just to name three reasons why I like it so much. I love how we get to see Cap as he is adjusting to modern life after being asleep for 70 years. I love that we get to see his conflict between his WWII ideals versus the fear that exists in today's society. I love that even though his best friend (Bucky Barnes / Winter Solider) has been turned against him, he doesn't give up on him. This is a true good versus evil story and my top pick for the entire MCU.

4. Black Panther

Black Panther is a fantastic movie. We were first introduced to T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War. But it was his father, T'Chaka, that I really enjoyed. A king who ruled with kindness and grace but was also a warrior when the time called for it. Black Panther takes place right after the events of Civil War and shows T'Challa as he adjusts to being the leader of Wakanda. One of my favorite scenes is when T'Challa visits the Astral Plain to talk with his father as he struggles with his ability to be king. Not only is it beautiful to look at, but a great moment between father and son. The main villain, Killmonger, is one of the best in the movie universe, too. If you haven't sat down and watched Black Panther, do it.

5. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War was the start of the end of this current iteration of the MCU. It was great to see almost every Avenger we've been introduced too in one movie. Here's what I truly loved about Infinity War, Thanos. Not because of what he did, but for the fact that I came away with a true hate for Thanos. A hate for what he did, a hate for his convoluted reasoning for ending half the universe (even if he did kinda have a point), a hate for his satisfaction once he snapped away half of all living things. Infinity War really wasn't about the Avengers, it was about Thanos. I know that sounds weird for liking a movie but sometimes we want to see a great villain. Plus, that was probably the best cliffhanger ending I've ever seen.

Honorable Mention - Avengers: Endgame

I can still remember the event that it was to watch Avengers: Endgame. A theater packed shoulder to shoulder hanging onto every comedy bit, hanging onto every action sequence, hanging on to every emotional moment. I've never had more fun watching a movie than that time. Avengers: Endgame closed out the this iteration of the MCU in perfect fashion. I am excited for what the MCU has for us in the future (a proper Fantastic Four with a proper Doctor Doom (my favorite comic and comic villain in all of Marvel)).