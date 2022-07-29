Morgan Wallen Pays for Little League Team to Play in World Series

The Humphreys County Dixie League baseball team is headed to the World Series, and Morgan Wallen is generously footing the bill. The newly crowned Tennessee State Champions are headed to Anderson, S.C., for the series, and they'll be doing it in style. In addition to travel expenses, Wallen will also be outfitting them in new uniforms.

The team from the rural Nashville suburb of Waverly, Tenn., was surprised with the news during a team gathering as Wallen addressed them personally in a video. The mother of one of the players — Savanna Warren — posted a video of the team getting their surprise on Facebook.

"Y'all, Morgan Wallen reached out to these boys and is helping send them to The World Flipping Series!!!" she writes in the caption.

According to Assistant Coach Steve Wilson, the team won't have to worry about a thing.

"Morgan covered their room and board, their experiences, you know, souvenirs. They’re not going to want for anything," he tells Music Mayhem. "I can’t explain how much it actually helped these kids after what they’ve been through."

Many of the players were heavily affected by a catastrophic flood in August of 2021. Several schools in the county were damaged, which forced students to attend school in a refurbished factory.

"These kids, they’ve lost their schools. They’re in temporary schools right now, most of them are," Wilson continues. "They’re several of them who come from single parent households, and I know every one of them are Morgan Wallen fans. They got the little mullet haircuts, a couple of them do. It just means the world. The team winning uplifted the community, and Morgan doing this to help these kids out ... His support is just tremendous."

As a former baseball player, the team's story resonated with Wallen. However, the "Up Down" singer has a soft spot for Waverly, as he is from that area. He previously headlined a benefit show to aid those impacted by the flooding in Middle Tennessee, which raised more than $725,000.

Wallen is currently making the rounds on his massive the Dangerous Tour, promoting his record-breaking Dangerous: The Double Album. The final date is scheduled for Sep. 25.

