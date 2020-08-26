NET RMA Waives Toll 49 Fees Due to Hurricane Laura

The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) will waive fees on Toll 49 starting Wednesday, August 26, at noon to support evacuations in advance of Hurricane Laura for drivers going east to west and continuing North on Toll 49.

Tolls will remain waived until Friday, August 28, at noon.

NET RMA will be displaying variable message signs along Toll 49 at highway 110, State Highway 155 and U.S. 69 informing drivers they can take Toll 49 to bypass Tyler and get to Interstate 20 or further North to U.S. 69.

The decision to waive toll fees came by request from Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to help facilitate the safe evacuation of drivers from the Gulf Coast.

“Ensuring Texans can safely get out of harm’s way from this dangerous storm is imperative, and NET RMA wants to do its part to help our neighbors evacuate safely along Toll 49 to find shelter from the storm,” said Everett Owen, NET RMA interim executive director.

According to KLTV's Mark Scirto, As Hurricane Laura moves northward, the impacts will be felt in East Texas, greatest of which will be over Deep East Texas. Wind gusts over the eastern sections of Deep East Texas may reach 100 mph with rainfall totals of nearly 8 inches. General rainfall totals over this area should be in the 3-6 inch range.

Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage along the coast line and produce 'unsurvivable' storm surge conditions along the coast and inland according to the National Hurricane Center.