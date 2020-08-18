Everything New on Disney Plus in September
Disney+’s biggest movie to date arrives on September 4 — with the biggest price tag too.
After its theatrical release was postponed throughout the summer of 2020, the live-action remake of Mulan will instead debut on Disney+ as part of a new feature the company is calling “Premier Access.” That means subscribers get to view Mulan early if they pay an additional cost. (In this case, it’s $29.99 on top of your regular $6.99 monthly subscription fee.) The new film, based on the ’90s animated classic and starring Liu Yifei in the title role, cost a reported $200 million to produce. (No wonder it ain’t cheap to watch it.)
The rest of September will see the season finale of Muppets Now, the original movie Secret Society of Second Born Royals, and the first of eight episodes of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a new documentary series that goes behind the scenes fo the popular Disney theme park, narrated by Josh Gad.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in September 2020:
Friday, September 4
New Library Titles
Ancient China from Above (s1)
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Never Been Kissed
Strange Magic
Trick or Treat
The Wolverine
Disney+ Originals
Mulan
Earth to Ned - Series Premiere (Episodes 101-110 Available)
One Day At Disney - Episode 140, “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
Muppets Now - Season Finale Episode 106, “Socialized”
Pixar In Real Life - Season Finale Episode 111, “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”
Weird But True - Episode 304, “Germs”
Friday, September 11
New Library Titles
Christopher Robin
Disney+ Originals
One Day At Disney - Episode 141, “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”
Weird But True - Episode 305, “Photography”
Friday, September 18
New Library Titles
Bend it Like Beckham
Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
Europe from Above (s1)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
Soy Luna (s2-3)
Violetta (s3)
Wicked Tuna (s9)
Disney+ Originals
Becoming - Original Series Premiere (Episodes 101-110 Available)
One Day At Disney - Episode 142, “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
Weird But True - Episode 306, “Trains”
Friday, September 25
New Library Titles
Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)
The Giant Robber Crab
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)
Muppet Babies (s2)
Oceans
Port Protection: Alaska (s3)
Sydney to the Max (s2)
Wild Central America (s1)
X-Ray Earth (s1)
Disney+ Originals
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - Original Series Premiere
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals - Original Movie Premiere
One Day At Disney - Episode 143, “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”
Weird But True - Episode 307, “Venomous Animals”
