There is something about looking at real estate listings in Texas that is so much fun. Whether you’re looking at a newly built home with fancy new amenities or I love the look of older Victorian homes on lots of acres for privacy. No matter what kind of property you’re looking for in Texas I can promise you will find it if you’re patient enough. But there is one stunning property currently for sale in Sulphur Springs, Texas that has been on the market for almost 2 years which is crazy because it’s beautiful.

Farm for Sale in Sulpher springs, Texas Photo courtesy of Janet Martin with Janet Martin Realty loading...

The 93-acre ranch is located at 5660 S Texas Highway 154, Sulpher Springs, TX 75482. Once you start the drive down the tree-lined driveway you will realize that you have made it to the peaceful private place called home. The house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a total of 3,784 square feet. There is an in-ground pool and 3-acre lake to irrigate from. There is also a show barn, shop, implement barn, hay barn, horse barn, 2 outdoor arenas, 1 large covered arena, training center, working pens and so much more.

You Might Get a Great Deal on This Texas Ranch

While I don’t know the people selling this ranch, I would guess that after being on the market for almost 2 years they would be excited to sell their piece of real estate. You might get a great deal on this place.

Let’s See the Pictures of the Ranch for Sale in Sulpher Springs

Here is a look at the gorgeous 93-acre ranch that is currently for sale in Sulphur Springs.

93-Acre Ranch For Sale in Sulpher Springs, Texas Beautiful ranch for sale in East Texas with a current asking price of $2,750,000.