Astros & Rangers: The ’23 ALCS is All Texas, Here’s Your Full Schedule

It's safe to assume that not many people can say that they saw this coming at the beginning of the baseball season, but folks in Houston, TX, Dallas, TX and across the Lone Star State will be glued to their screens this October.

For the first time since the Houston Astros switched to the American League and became the in-state AL West rivals of The Rangers, the two teams will be squaring off in the post season. The teams have been in the same division since 2013.

The Astros have been doing a lot of winning the past decade. This playoff series will mark the defending World Series champion Astros unprecedented seventh consecutive American League Championship Series. They've won two World Series titles during this run (2017, 2022)

Not the same story for the Texas Rangers who are back in the ALCS for the first time since 2011. That year Texas was the reigning American League champs, and featured players named Josh Hamilton, Adrian Beltre, and Nelson Cruz.

Yeah, like I said it's been a while.

As far as this season went, both teams finished 90-72, but the Astros won the division thanks to going 9-4 against the Rangers. Game 1 of the ALCS will be at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday.

Game 1: TBA Sunday at Minute Maid Park

Game 2: TBA Monday at Minute Maid Park

Game 3: TBA Oct. 18 at Globe Life Field

Game 4: TBA Oct. 19 at Globe Life Field

Game 5: TBA Oct. 20 at Globe Life Field

Game 6: TBA Oct. 22 at Minute Maid Park

Game 7: TBA Oct. 23 at Minute Maid Park

* Games Nos. 5-7 are if necessary