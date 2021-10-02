Ray Stevens Weighs in on Vaccines: ‘It’s Not Political to Me’

Ray Stevens is sharing his views on the debate over COVID-19 vaccines. “The vaccinations… do work,” he tells People.

The "Comedy King of Music City" has seen the worst of COVID-19, as he's had multiple friends die of the virus.

“My friends, a lot of them have had the vaccinations and are doing well,” he says. “Some, however, have died from COVID-19. It’s sad to hear when someone else you knew well is gone. But that’s how it is. I’m not going to say who is right and who is wrong when it comes to the arguments taking place about vaccinations and masks, but it's really something to deal with. I just hope and pray we come out of the tunnel on the right side of things.”

Stevens himself has gotten two doses of the vaccine, and he will be lining up for the booster shot when it’s available. Unlike many Americans, he doesn’t see vaccines as a political issue.

“Why would anyone politicize getting the vaccine?” he says. “There ain’t nothing political about vaccines. It’s not political to me. I got up this morning and ate breakfast. Is that political?”

From the start of the global pandemic back in 2020, Stevens has erred on the side of caution —and he’s been pretty vocal about it. In May of 2020, Stevens released “The Quarantine Song,” a lighthearted tune about staying careful and following CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.

