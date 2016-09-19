60 Real Names Of Country Music’s Biggest Stars

The real names of country music's most famous singers are often variations of a birth name. Sometimes a nickname is used. Sometimes the celebrity seems to have simply pulled a name from a hat.

Jelly Roll, Kid Rock and Johnny Paycheck are three artists who obviously use a stage name, but did you know Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce, Walker Hayes and Toby Keith do too?

Luke Bryan is a "Thomas" in real life. Patsy Cline is a "Virginia." Eric Church and Lee Brice actually share the same first name.

Country legends and newcomers are all included on this list of real names. If your favorite artist is not included, it's because he or she uses their birth name or a popular variation of it (Johnny Cash is John R. Cash, for example).