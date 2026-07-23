The time has come for you to meet someone... or rather, something... that may already be sitting in your pantry.

See that tiny red bug? Take a good look, because there's a decent chance you've eaten it before without realizing it.

Yep. I had the exact same reaction.

The surprising little insect is called the cochineal, and while it may not look very appetizing, it's been helping give foods and drinks their bright red and pink colors for hundreds of years.

If you need a minute to process that, I completely understand. I was right there with you.

Believe It Or Not, This Isn't New

As strange as it sounds, this isn't some modern food trend.

People have been harvesting cochineal insects for centuries.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, 'Dried cochineal insects can be processed to create several natural dyes such as carmine and cochineal extract. These products get that red hue from carminic acid, a chemical found within the insect.'

Cochineal, Screenshot, Deep Look's YouTube Video, Canva Screenshot from Deep Look's You Tube Video, Canva

Foods That May Contain Cochineal

There's a good chance that some of those foods we buy at our Texas grocery stores contain cochineal bugs. You could find them in cakes, licorice, jams, canned cherries, and more.

Granted, when you look at that photo, it doesn't necessarily whet your appetite. However, when you compare some of the potential hazards of synthetic dyes out on the market, we may want to reconsider. Especially when you consider people have been using these 0.2-inch-long, oval-shaped bugs to make natural dyes for hundreds of years, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

For example, check out this drawing below from the 1700s that shows the harvesting of the cochineal bug. It is still harvested similarly today. Bugs are scraped off of prickly pears and are then dried and prepared for use.

José Antonio de Alzate y Ramírez/Public Domain José Antonio de Alzate y Ramírez/Public Domain

Even Starbucks Once Used It

If you're not sure whether or not you've ever enjoyed the red-hued remnants of this little red bug, you should know quite a few restaurants and coffee shops have used the natural dye, including Starbucks! However, they recently stopped using it in 2022.

Natural Doesn't Always Mean Less Surprising

Looking at the bug itself doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

But here's the interesting twist.

Some consumers actually prefer cochineal because it's a natural coloring instead of a synthetic dye. While artificial food dyes continue to be debated, cochineal has been safely used for centuries, though it can trigger allergic reactions in a small number of people.

It's definitely one of those facts that makes you look at ingredient labels a little differently.

And maybe... just maybe... you'll never look at pink frosting quite the same way again.

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