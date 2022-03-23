Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam Williams, Makes a Statement About His Mother’s Death

Singer Sam Williams remembers his mother Mary Jane Thomas as a gentle spirit who smiled at every stranger she met. Thomas — who was married to Hank Williams Jr. for 30 years — died on Tuesday (March 22) at age 58.

Sam Williams, 24, is one of two children born to Thomas and Williams Jr. The other is Katie Williams-Dunning, who died in a car crash in 2020, when she was 27.

"My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her," Sam Williams says in a statement, per CMT. "She had a smile and presence that lit up every room, and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend."

"Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time!"

Hank Williams Jr. is known as an avid hunter, as well as a recently inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side," Sam Williams continues.

TMZ first reported the news of Thomas' death, revealing that a family member said that she may have suffered a possible blood clot following a medical procedure. Additional information from the Jupiter, Fla., Police Department indicates that an emergency team responded to a call at the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa at about 5PM on Tuesday. Responders took Thomas to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Thomas' death is not considered suspicious.

Thomas was a former model for Hawaiian Tropic suntan lotion. She and the Country Music Hall of Famer met in 1985 at a concert Williams performed in Washington State. They married in 1990 and had two children together: a daughter, Katie Williams-Dunning, and a son, Samuel Williams.