If you've always wanted to own a ranch in Texas but your spouse wants to live with lake front views this property in Sanger, Texas combines the best of both worlds. Sanger, Texas is located north of Denton and this amazing piece of land sits perfectly so you can see miles and miles of Lake Ray Roberts. It's difficult to find a property for sale that can be called perfect but this might be as close as you can get.

The home address is 1180 Mcreynolds Road in Sanger, TX 76266. The home comes with 8 bedrooms, 9 1/2 bathrooms and is quite large totaling 16,542 square feet. This place connects to the Culp Branch wildlife area, plus it's only a 2 minute drive to the marina so you can spend all day on the lake.

You Can Choose the Lake or the Pool, It's Up to You

While Lake Ray Roberts is just minutes from the front door if you're feeling like staying at home but still want to get in the water this place comes with an amazing pool with a waterfall. And I haven't event mentioned yet that along with the amazing home you have 68 acres of land surrounding it.

You Have to Pay For This Type of Luxury

While this place is absolutely stunning it obviously comes with a large price tag as well. The list price on this place is $9,250,000. And while that is out of my price range, I still couldn't get over how beautiful the home and property are when I was looking at the photos. You have to see this place for yourself.

