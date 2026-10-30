(Gun Barrel City, Texas) - I wanted to have a little fun today. Tomorrow is Halloween with spooky thoughts and images everywhere. So it got me to thinking, are their any towns in Texas that have a name that could strike fear in someone's mind or just be associated with something spooky or scary?

I went through a list of every town name in Texas, which is A BUNCH, and found 17 that would fit the bill of being spooky or scary, including four from East Texas. Let's check it out.

How We Came Up With These Scary Sounding Texas Names

So here's the thing, the names included on this list are only those that could have a scary or spooky connotation to them. In no way am I making fun of the town or telling some urban legend of the meth head at the corner of Main Street. That's not what this is about.

Hawkins, Texas itself is not scary. It's just a little town in Wood County with that has a fun lake with the manmade beach. For fans of the Netflix series, Stranger Things, Hawkins is the small town with the big secret of a secret portal to the monsters of The Upside Down.

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Other Scary Sounding Town Names in Texas

Another example would be Woodsboro, Texas. If you remember the Scream movies, you know that Ghostface started his killing spree in the fictional Woodsboro, California. See, just having a little fun with the names of the these towns in Texas.

So without further ado, here are the 17 Scary or Spooky Sounding Texas Town Names:

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17 Scary or Spooky Sounding Texas Town Names Hawkins, Woodsboro, Gun Barrel City, Sunset, these and more town names give off a spooky vibe. Gallery Credit: Google Maps