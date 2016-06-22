27 Years Ago: Shania Twain’s ‘The Woman in Me’ Goes Platinum

Twenty-seven years ago today (June 22, 1995) was a pivotal day for Shania Twain: It was on that date that the singer earned her first platinum album with her sophomore record, The Woman in Me.

The Woman in Me, which Twain released in February of 1995, followed her eponymous debut disc. It was the album that shot Twain to superstar status: She earned four No. 1 songs from The Woman in Me -- "Any Man of Mine," "If You're Not in It for Love (I'm Outta Here)," "You Win My Love" and "No One Needs to Know" -- and its first single, "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" became Twain's first Top 20 hit. "Whose Bed ..." is also the song that Twain credits with jump-starting her career.

Shania Twain The Woman in Me album cover

""Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" was a song that I had already started ..." Twain tells CMT. "My grandmother used to have this saying about cookie crumbs in bed or something like that. Some silly saying that goes back to who knows when. But somehow I made "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" basically about cheating, and I thought it would make a cute little title ... It ended up being one of the biggest songs I’ve ever had."

The Woman in Me, which has sold more than 12 million copies in the United States alone since its release, was produced by Twain's then-husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, whom she wed in 1993. The two co-wrote 10 of the disc's 12 tracks; Lange wrote "You Win My Love" by himself, while Twain wrote "Leaving Is the Only Way Out" solo.

Twain received her first Grammy Awards trophy for The Woman in Me, for Best Country Album, as well as an ACM for Album of the Year.

